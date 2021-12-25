 Skip to main content
New Jersey reports 3,144 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths
New Jersey reports 3,144 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

Coronavirus COVID-19 file art

A look back at the huge strides made by scientists this year in the fight against the coronavirus. Experts share their vaccine insights and what we should look out for in 2022. Source by: Stringr

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:

New positive cases: 16,626

New deaths: 6

Total number of positive cases: 1,234,583

Total number of deaths: 26,012

Total vaccine doses administered: 12,913,185

Rate of transmission: 1.46

CASES BY COUNTY

Atlantic: 36,522 cases, 763 deaths, 348,308 doses administered

Cape May: 7,471 cases, 206 deaths, 126,264 doses administered

Cumberland: 21,031 cases, 472 deaths, 167,560 doses administered

Ocean: 96,053 cases, 2,291 deaths, 659,724 doses administered

Figures are as of 1 p.m. Dec. 25

Source: N.J. Department of Health

