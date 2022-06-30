New Jersey reports 3,100 new COVID-19 cases, 13 new deaths, rate of transmission near 1 again

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 3,100
New deaths: 13
Total positive cases: 2,129,032
Total number of deaths: 30,961
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,063,083
Rate of transmission: .99
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 59,922 cases, 953 deaths, 378,996 doses administered
Cape May: 11,850 cases, 261 deaths, 133,931 doses administered
Cumberland: 35,202 cases, 573 deaths, 185,998 doses administered
Ocean: 147,136 cases, 2,855 deaths, 701,706 doses administered
People are also reading…
Figures as of 2 p.m. June 30
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.