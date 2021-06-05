 Skip to main content
New Jersey reports 293 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths. See how South Jersey is faring.
New Jersey reports 293 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths. See how South Jersey is faring.

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.

New positive cases: 293

Total number of positive cases: 888,747

Total number of deaths: 23,595

Total vaccine doses administered: 8,846,947

CASES BY COUNTY

Atlantic: 24,918 cases, 649 deaths, 252,450 vaccine doses administered

Cape May: 4,610 cases, 176 deaths, 98,157 vaccine doses administered

Cumberland: 14,865 cases, 402 deaths, 113,058 vaccine doses administered

Ocean: 65,640 cases, 1,997 deaths, 487,483 vaccine doses administered

Figures are as of 1 p.m. June 5

Source: N.J. Department of Health

