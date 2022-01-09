New Jersey reports 26,615 new COVID-19 cases, 12 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 26,615
New deaths: 12
Total number of positive cases: 1,591,033
Total number of deaths: 26,601
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,130,500
Rate of transmission: 1.55
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 44,605 cases, 786 deaths, 352,922 doses administered
Cape May: 8,832 cases, 215 deaths, 127,538 doses administered
Cumberland: 24,865 cases, 489 deaths, 170,520 doses administered
Ocean: 115,208 cases, 2,350 deaths, 668,183 doses administered
Figures are as of 6 p.m. Jan. 9
Number of vaccine doses administered not updated
Source: N.J. Department of Health
