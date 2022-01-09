 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New Jersey reports 26,615 new COVID-19 cases, 12 new deaths
0 Comments
top story

New Jersey reports 26,615 new COVID-19 cases, 12 new deaths

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Coronavirus COVID-19 file art

This is how health care workers test for the flu and COVID-19. When you get both, at the same time, its called a co-infection. But this time, media has latched on to a nickname: "flurona."

It started with a headline out of Israel, calling a pregnant woman with flu and COVID the countrys first case of flurona. Some misunderstood that to mean the first case ever of a new illness.

It's not. But social media and news outlets picked up the name and its stuck. Dr. Jonathan Grein helps sort it out. He's an infectious disease doctor and Director of Hospital Epidemiology at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A. 

A medical diagnosis of co-infection of any kind is nothing new. And at this point, Grein says co-infections of flu and COVID aren't something to panic about. "There does not seem to be a major signal that infection with both makes you significantly more sick, but we just don't know, and it's too early to know," Grein says. "Common sense would dictate being infected with two things is certainly not good."

The common symptoms to look for: dry cough, fever, sore throat, head or body ache, and feeling exhausted. Co-infections arent the norm. Grein says his hospitals only seen a few people with flu and COVID at the same time. Just like co-infections elsewhere in the country, all the cases were mild and in younger patients.

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:

New positive cases: 26,615

New deaths: 12

Total number of positive cases: 1,591,033

Total number of deaths: 26,601

Total vaccine doses administered: 13,130,500

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Rate of transmission: 1.55

CASES BY COUNTY

Atlantic: 44,605 cases, 786 deaths, 352,922 doses administered

Cape May: 8,832 cases, 215 deaths, 127,538 doses administered

Cumberland: 24,865 cases, 489 deaths, 170,520 doses administered

Ocean: 115,208 cases, 2,350 deaths, 668,183 doses administered

Figures are as of 6 p.m. Jan. 9

Number of vaccine doses administered not updated 

Source: N.J. Department of Health

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

COVID SURGE OVERWHELMS HOSPITALS, SCHOOLS GO VIRTUAL

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News