New Jersey reports 24,710 new COVID cases, death toll at 26,207

COVID-19 in N.J.
Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 24,710
New deaths: 3
Total number of positive cases: 1,398,054
Total number of deaths: 26,207
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,026,425
Rate of transmission: 1.77
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 39,760 cases, 770 deaths, 350,825 doses administered
Cape May: 8,084 cases, 208 deaths, 126,978 doses administered
Cumberland: 22,471 cases, 481 deaths, 169,155 doses administered
Ocean: 103,693 cases, 2,310 deaths, 664,077 doses administered
Figures are as of 5 p.m. Jan. 2
Source: N.J. Department of Health
