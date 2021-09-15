 Skip to main content
New Jersey reports 21 new COVID-19 deaths, more than 1,800 new cases; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey
Atlanta's zoo says at least 18 western lowland gorillas have tested positive for COVID-19, including 60-year-old Ozzie, the oldest male gorilla in captivity.

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.

New positive cases: 1,815

New deaths: 21

Total number of positive cases: 977,517

Total number of deaths: 24,356

Total vaccine doses administered: 11,432,958

Rate of transmission: 1.01

CASES BY COUNTY

Atlantic: 28,663 cases, 681 deaths, 309,725 vaccine doses administered

Cape May: 5,623 cases, 188 deaths, 114,725 vaccine doses administered

Cumberland: 16,497 cases, 417 deaths, 146,950 vaccine doses administered

Ocean: 74,310 cases, 2,079 deaths, 598,357 vaccine doses administered

Figures are as of 1 p.m. Sept. 15

Source: N.J. Department of Health

