New Jersey reports 2,734 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death; rate of transmission 1.06

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state
New positive cases: 2,734
New deaths: 1
Total positive cases: 2,194,916
Total number of deaths: 31,125
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,131,236*
Rate of transmission: 1.06
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 61,852 cases, 957 deaths, 380,515 doses administered*
Cape May: 12,245 cases, 264 deaths, 134,419 doses administered*
Cumberland: 36,405 cases, 578 deaths, 186,717 doses administered*
Ocean: 150,332 cases, 2,873 deaths, 703,333 doses administered*
Figures as of 1:45 p.m. July 24 (*Vaccination totals not updated Sunday)
Source: N.J. Department of Health
