New Jersey reports 2,500 new COVID-19 cases, 16 new deaths, rate of transmission ticks up

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 2,500
New deaths: 16
Total positive cases: 2,123,722
Total number of deaths: 30,935
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,058,371
Rate of transmission: .96
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 59,773 cases, 952 deaths, 378,910 doses administered
Cape May: 11,798 cases, 261 deaths, 133,910 doses administered
Cumberland: 35,089 cases, 572 deaths, 185,946 doses administered
Ocean: 146,833 cases, 2,853 deaths, 701,604 doses administered
Figures as of 2 p.m. June 28
Source: N.J. Department of Health
