New Jersey reports 16,626 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 16,626
New deaths: 6
Total number of positive cases: 1,234,583
Total number of deaths: 26,012
Total vaccine doses administered: 12,913,185
Rate of transmission: 1.46
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 36,522 cases, 763 deaths, 348,308 doses administered
Cape May: 7,471 cases, 206 deaths, 126,264 doses administered
Cumberland: 21,031 cases, 472 deaths, 167,560 doses administered
Ocean: 96,053 cases, 2,291 deaths, 659,724 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Dec. 25
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Tags
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.