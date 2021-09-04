New Jersey reports 14 more COVID-19 deaths; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,755
New deaths: 14
Total number of positive cases: 958,943
Total number of deaths: 24,188
Total vaccine doses administered: 11,200,145
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 27,660 cases, 673 deaths, 304,770 vaccine doses administered
Cape May: 5,422 cases, 183 deaths, 113,041 vaccine doses administered
Cumberland: 16,135 cases, 413 deaths, 143,265 vaccine doses administered
Ocean: 71,234 cases, 2,067 deaths, 583,612 vaccine doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Sept. 4
Source: N.J. Department of Health
