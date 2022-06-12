New Jersey reports 1,918 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death, 0.89 rate of transmission

New positive cases: 1,918
New deaths: 1
Total number of deaths: 30,776
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,030,705*
Rate of transmission: 0.89
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 58,823 cases, 947 deaths, 378,399 doses administered*
Cape May: 11,624 cases, 258 deaths, 133,778 doses administered*
Cumberland: 34,622 cases, 569 deaths, 185,469 doses administered*
Ocean: 145,167 cases, 2,831 deaths, 700,806 doses administered*
Figures are as of 7 p.m. June 12
*Updated statewide, county vaccination totals not available; totals shown are as of 1 p.m. Saturday
Source: N.J. Department of Health
