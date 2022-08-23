New Jersey reports 1,827 new COVID-19 cases, 13 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,827
New deaths: 13
Total positive cases: 2,263,549
Total number of deaths: 31,378
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,192,647
Rate of transmission: 0.87
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 63,805 cases, 975 deaths, 381,725 doses administered
Cape May: 12,708 cases, 269 deaths, 134,700 doses administered
Cumberland: 37,944 cases, 585 deaths, 187,510 doses administered
Ocean: 153,885 cases, 2,901 deaths, 704,887 doses administered
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Figures as of 3:30 p.m. Aug. 23
