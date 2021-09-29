New Jersey reports 1,600 new COVID-19 cases, 20 new deaths; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,608
New deaths: 20
Total number of positive cases: 1,001,635
Total number of deaths: 24,613
Total vaccine doses administered: 11,651,798
Rate of transmission: 0.97
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 29,929 cases, 692 deaths, 315,409 vaccine doses administered
Cape May: 5,863 cases, 189 deaths, 116,830 vaccine doses administered
Cumberland: 17,137 cases, 422 deaths, 150,912 vaccine doses administered
Ocean: 77,097 cases, 2,120 deaths, 608,438 vaccine doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Sept. 29
Source: N.J. Department of Health
