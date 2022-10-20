New Jersey reports 1,570 new COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,570
New deaths: 7
Total positive cases: 2,352,196
Total number of deaths: 31,736
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,333,426
Rate of transmission: 0.90
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 66,078 cases, 985 deaths, 384,168 doses administered
Cape May: 13,171 cases, 275 deaths, 135,710 doses administered
Cumberland: 39,958 cases, 601 deaths, 189,264 doses administered
Ocean: 159,030 cases, 2,959 deaths, 708,740 doses administered
Figures are as of 2:30 p.m. Oct. 20
Source: NJ Department of Health
