New Jersey reports 1,548 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death; rate of transmission 1.02

COVID-19 in NJ
Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 1,548
New deaths: 1
Total positive cases: 2,155,538
Total number of deaths: 31,022
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,100,066
Rate of transmission: 1.02
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 60,676 cases, 954 deaths, 379,849 doses administered
Cape May: 11,992 cases, 262 deaths, 134,179 doses administered
Cumberland: 35,648 cases, 573 deaths, 186,362 doses administered
Ocean: 148,405 cases, 2,864 deaths, 702,558 doses administered
Figures as of 5 p.m. July 11
Source: N.J. Department of Health
