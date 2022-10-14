New Jersey reports 1,500-plus new COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,562
New deaths: 8
Total positive cases: 2,344,520
Total number of deaths: 31,699
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,317,347
Rate of transmission: 0.90
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 65,915 cases, 983 deaths, 383,857 doses administered
Cape May: 13,140 cases, 273 deaths, 135,574 doses administered
Cumberland: 39,818 cases, 600 deaths, 189,066 doses administered
Ocean: 158,603 cases, 2,952 deaths, 708,180 doses administered
Figures are as of 3 p.m. Oct. 15
Source: NJ Department of Health
