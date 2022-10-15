New Jersey reports 1,400-plus new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths

COVID-19 in NJ
Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,445
New deaths: 7
Total positive cases: 2,345,969
Total number of deaths: 31,706
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,317,347*
Rate of transmission: 0.90
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 65,945 cases, 983 deaths, 383,857 doses administered*
Cape May: 13,144 cases, 273 deaths, 135,574 doses administered*
People are also reading…
Cumberland: 39,844 cases, 600 deaths, 189,066 doses administered*
Ocean: 158,697 cases, 2,954 deaths, 708,180 doses administered*
Figures are as of 2:30 p.m. Oct. 15
*Updated vaccination totals not available Saturday
Source: NJ Department of Health
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.