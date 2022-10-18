 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New Jersey reports 1,394 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.

New positive cases: 1,394

New deaths: 5

Total positive cases: 2,349,370

Total number of deaths: 31,718

Total vaccine doses administered: 14,321,602

Rate of transmission: 0.89

CASES BY COUNTY

Atlantic: 66,028 cases, 984 deaths, 383,928 doses administered

Cape May: 13,163 cases, 273 deaths, 135,598 doses administered

Cumberland: 39,897 cases, 600 deaths, 189,137 doses administered

Ocean: 158,874 cases, 2,957 deaths, 708,325 doses administered

Figures are as of 6:30 p.m. Oct. 18

Source: NJ Department of Health

