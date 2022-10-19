New Jersey reports 1,249 new COVID-19 cases and 10 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,249
New deaths: 10
Total positive cases: 2,350,624
Total number of deaths: 31,729
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,331,177
Rate of transmission: 0.89
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 66,049 cases, 984 deaths, 384,143 doses administered
Cape May: 13,166 cases, 273 deaths, 135,700 doses administered
Cumberland: 39,929 cases, 600 deaths, 189,239 doses administered
People are also reading…
Ocean: 158,941 cases, 2,957 deaths, 708,650 doses administered
Figures are as of 6:30 p.m. Oct. 19
Source: NJ Department of Health
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.