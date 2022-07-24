New Jersey reports 1,239 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths; rate of transmission 1.06

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state
New positive cases: 1,239
New deaths: 3
Total positive cases: 2,196,242
Total number of deaths: 31,128
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,134,356
Rate of transmission: 1.06
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 61,877 cases, 957 deaths, 380,581 doses administered
Cape May: 12,252 cases, 264 deaths, 134,437 doses administered
Cumberland: 36,423 cases, 578 deaths, 186,758 doses administered
Ocean: 150,401 cases, 2,873 deaths, 703,463 doses administered
Figures as of 4 p.m. July 25
Source: N.J. Department of Health
