New Jersey reports 1,223 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new death, 0.89 rate of transmission

New positive cases: 1,223
New deaths: 2
Total number of deaths: 30,778
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,033,467
Rate of transmission: 0.89
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 58,862 cases, 947 deaths, 378,440 doses administered
Cape May: 11,637 cases, 258 deaths, 133,795 doses administered
Cumberland: 34,644 cases, 569 deaths, 185,512 doses administered
Ocean: 145,256 cases, 2,831 deaths, 700,893 doses administered
Figures are as of 3:30 p.m. June 13
Source: N.J. Department of Health
