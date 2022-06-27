New Jersey reports 1,205 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 1,205
New deaths: 3
Total positive cases: 2,120,906
Total number of deaths: 30,919
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,056,171
Rate of transmission: Unavailable
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 59,717 cases, 951 deaths, 378,881 doses administered
Cape May: 11,786 cases, 261 deaths, 133,904 doses administered
Cumberland: 35,037 cases, 571 deaths, 185,921 doses administered
Ocean: 146,707 cases, 2,851 deaths, 701,559 doses administered
Figures as of 1:30 p.m. Monday
Source: N.J. Department of Health
