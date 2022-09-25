New Jersey reports 1,200-plus new COVID-19 cases, 1 death; rate of transmission remains 1.07

COVID-19 in NJ
Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,209
New deaths: 1
Total positive cases: 2,316,463
Total number of deaths: 31,604
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,260,576*
Rate of transmission: 1.07
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 65,176 cases, 982 deaths, 382,907 doses administered*
Cape May: 12,983 cases, 273 deaths, 135,111 doses administered*
People are also reading…
Cumberland: 39,190 cases, 594 deaths, 188,482 doses administered*
Ocean: 156,924 cases, 2,932 deaths, 706,491 doses administered*
Source: N.J. Department of Health
*Vaccination totals not updated Sunday
Figures as of 2 p.m. Sept. 25
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.