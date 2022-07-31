New Jersey reports 1,182 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths; rate of transmission 1.01

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,182
New deaths: 2
Total positive cases: 2,216,054
Total number of deaths: 31,174
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,152,068
Rate of transmission: 1.01
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 62,384 cases, 960 deaths, 380,973 doses administered
Cape May: 12,348 cases, 264 deaths, 134,567 doses administered
Cumberland: 36,808 cases, 580 deaths, 186,924 doses administered
Ocean: 151,342 cases, 2,878 deaths, 703,977 doses administered
Figures as of 3:30 p.m. Aug. 1
Source: N.J. Department of Health
