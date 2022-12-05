New Jersey reports 1,179 new COVID-19 cases, 9 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,179
New deaths: 9
Total positive cases: 2,413,525
Total number of deaths: 32,053
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,435,585
Rate of transmission: 1.61
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 67,451 cases, 990 deaths, 386,029 doses administered
Cape May: 13,425 cases, 278 deaths, 136,551 doses administered
Cumberland: 40,879 cases, 608 deaths, 190,469 doses administered
Ocean: 162,661 cases, 3,003 deaths, 712,049 doses administered
Figures are as of 3:30 p.m. Dec. 5
Source: NJ Department of Health
