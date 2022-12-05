 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New Jersey reports 1,179 new COVID-19 cases, 9 new deaths

Coronavirus COVID-19 file art

China is softening its tone on the severity of COVID-19 and easing some coronavirus restrictions even as its daily case toll hovers near record highs, after anger over the world's toughest curbs fuelled protests across the country. However, there is no sign of the country easing its security crackdown, with police out in force in many cities in an attempt to head off any further demonstrations.

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.

New positive cases: 1,179

New deaths: 9

Total positive cases: 2,413,525

Total number of deaths: 32,053

Total vaccine doses administered: 14,435,585

Rate of transmission: 1.61

CASES BY COUNTY

Atlantic: 67,451 cases, 990 deaths, 386,029 doses administered

Cape May: 13,425 cases, 278 deaths, 136,551 doses administered

Cumberland: 40,879 cases, 608 deaths, 190,469 doses administered

Ocean: 162,661 cases, 3,003 deaths, 712,049 doses administered

Figures are as of 3:30 p.m. Dec. 5

Source: NJ Department of Health

Figures are as of 1 p.m. Dec. 2

Source: NJ Department of Health

