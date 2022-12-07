New Jersey report finds bump in jail population, defendant appearances in 2021

TRENTON — The average time to dispose of court cases greatly increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in an increase in jail populations, the recently released Criminal Justice Reform report for 2021 found.

The population increase is the first since the start of New Jersey’s criminal justice reform policies, court officials said in a news release.

New Jersey’s jail population largely remains made up of defendants charged with first- or second-degree crimes, the courts said.

“Many of the findings in the report reflect the challenges posed by the pandemic,” court officials said. “Criminal trials were shut down across New Jersey for the majority of 2020 or severely limited to allow for social distancing in courtrooms. This led to a longer pretrial period for many 2020 defendants. Crime rates also rose nationwide during the pandemic.”

During the same period, court officials said, the percentage of defendants facing indictable charges while on pretrial release ballooned to 20.3%. That figure had settled below 14.3% for three straight years.

“The increase in the average length of the pretrial period for defendants likely increased the chances of a pretrial rearrest,” court officials said. “However, the number of defendants charged with serious crimes while on release remained at 1.2%, a lower percentage than after the first year of CJR (Criminal Justice Reform) in 2017.”

Atlantic City man pleads guilty to role in November 2020 shooting MAYS LANDING — An Atlantic City man on Monday pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted murde…

Court proceedings overwhelmingly changed because of COVID-19 precautions calling for social distancing, which the courts suggest helped improve defendant appearances.

Given the option to appear before a judge virtually and not in person, appearances by defendants arrested in 2020 improved “significantly,” exceeding 97% for the first time, court officials said.

The courts’ report also stated New Jersey’s criminal justice reform policies continued to balance both public safety and the rights of the accused, detaining those posing the greatest risk.

“A one-day snapshot of New Jersey’s jails taken in October 2021 showed more than 69% of defendants had been charged with or sentenced for first- or second-degree offenses,” court officials said. “Conversely, just 1.1% of defendants detained at the time of the snapshot had been charged with or sentenced for disorderly persons offenses as their most serious charge.”

The report also says monetary bail continues to decline. Since 2017, the courts have held defendants on bail in 0.02% of cases, court officials said.

“First appearances for defendants continued to be held promptly, court officials said. In nearly 99% of cases, judges made initial pretrial release decisions within 24 or 48 hours, just as they had done in prior years.”