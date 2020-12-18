 Skip to main content
New Jersey ranks 39th in the country in Christmas spirit
New Jersey ranks 39th in the country in Christmas spirit

On Dec. 12 2020, in Middle Township, firefighters and police escorted Santa on a tour of the township, spreading Christmas cheer with waves of the hand and flashing lights and sirens.

New Jersey ranks 39th in the country in Christmas spirit, according to a report by a team at GetCenturyLink.com, is one of the largest online authorized sales agents of CenturyLink.

To determine which states have the most Christmas spirit, GetCenturyLink.com’s data team analyzed two data categories: online activity and area culture. The metrics including Google searches for Christmas movies and Gingerbread houses, online shopping, Christmas music streaming, tweets about Christmas and charitable donations. 

