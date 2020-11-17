New Jersey quarantine travel advisory now covers 46 states and territories

TRENTON — New Jersey's COVID-19 travel advisory list ballooned to 46 states and territories Tuesday with the addition of Vermont, meaning people traveling to the state from most other parts of the country are advised to quarantine for 14 days before moving about freely.

The advisory applies to anyone arriving from a state or territory with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.

Due to the interconnected nature of the region and modes of transport between New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Delaware, a 14-day quarantine is not reasonable in all instances.

Nonessential travel to and from these states, however, is highly discouraged.

“As we face the second wave of this virus, we need to recommit ourselves to the mindset of personal responsibility that helped us flatten the curve earlier this year,” Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement.

Travelers and those residents who are returning from impacted states should quarantine at their home, hotel or other temporary lodging. They should leave quarantine only to seek medical care/treatment or to obtain food and other essential items.

The 46 states and territories are Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Guam, Iowa, Idaho, Indiana, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Washington and Wyoming.

