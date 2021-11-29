New Jersey prepares for new strain of COVID-19 virus

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Early data from South Africa indicates that Omicron infections are resulting in fewer hospitalizations, thus not causing severe illness. But more data and study is needed.

"We just don't know enough right now about the scope of illness," state Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tran said Monday.

The governor continued to assert that indoor masking in crowded spaces and social distancing are effective, too, adding that New Jersey's latest coronavirus numbers continue to be fueled by the Delta variant, which has caused new cases since summer, with the mostly unvaccinated residents stoking the trends.

Murphy and state health officials joined President Joe Biden, who addressed the country Monday, in urging the nation to not panic amid the emerging health trends.

"Next two or three weeks, going to probably know a lot more than we know now," Murphy said.

Murphy said he isn't sure about how Omicron could impact legislative extensions or in-school mask mandates.

In light of the developments, health officials are urging more residents to get the vaccine as a way to impede a potential winter surge.