New Jersey prepared for potential truck convoy, officials say

TRENTON — New Jersey highway and law enforcement officials are prepared to tow any tractor-trailers off state highways if they become a hazard during a planned motorcade in two weeks.

State Police Col. Patrick Callahan said Wednesday the agency is ready to have equipment available to haul the vehicles off the roads at owners' expense, adding it would be a public safety concern.

"Moving at a slow rate of speed is something we don't want, but coming to a complete stop offers a different scenario," Callahan said, adding State Police hope taking those measures won't be necessary.

The state is monitoring what could be a large vaccine freedom tractor-trailer convoy traveling south from North Jersey, similar to one in Canada that halted daily life in Ottawa, bringing economic disruption with it. The protests are the latest by those against COVID-19 vaccination mandates since the regulations began emerging across the country.

Officials speculate that the convoy is eyeing Washington as its destination, with many states preparing to send National Guard members to the city if their assistance is needed.

If New Jersey National Guard members are summoned to Washington, they, like other states, have been directed by the federal government to not be armed. Gov. Phil Murphy Wednesday said his administration is prepared to follow Washington's requests.

"We don't let politics get in the middle of it," Murphy said. "As you might recall, with the passion and demonstrations and anger over the murder of George Floyd, we were asked by the previous administration (Trump) to protect monuments, which we did."

"We're going to do what we need to do to protect our nation's capital," Murphy said.

The convoys expected in Washington follow the recent Canadian truckers’ protest that shut down the busiest U.S. Canadian border crossing and besieged the streets of the capital, Ottawa, for weeks to protest government pandemic restrictions. The blockades were broken up by police last week, with more than 100 arrests.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.