New Jersey pondering options amid new COVID-19 surge, Murphy says

TRENTON — New Jersey's COVID-19 caseloads are swelling again, and state officials are exploring the best way to respond, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday following an event in Hackensack, Bergen County.

“We have moved as a state throughout the entire pandemic, so we’re looking at what options we need to take," Murphy told reporters following the event according to a report in NJ.com, in which he introduced a round of funding for fire departments statewide made possible by the American Rescue Plan.

Murphy did not say if he would reimpose mask and socially distancing mandates.

“God willing, this wave will peak sooner than later," Murphy said.

New Jersey Monday reported an additional 2,904 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with the state passing its 2 million case threshold. The rate of transmission is 1.26, meaning the coronavirus is likely to infect at least one other person in each case, according to New Jersey's COVID-19 dashboard.

Hospitals statewide are also filling up with COVID-positive patients. Monday's data shows 829 patients in hospitals statewide, up from 653 in the previous week. Monday's numbers also show 36 of those patients on ventilators.

In New Jersey, 290 long-term care facilities have reported outbreaks, according to the dashboard.

Murphy's comments also follow the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending mask wearing in most South Jersey counties.

Atlantic, Ocean and Cape May counties are listed as "high" for COVID-19 transmission, according to the Center's website.

