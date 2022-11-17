New Jersey political parties must work together, governor tells League of Municipalities

ATLANTIC CITY — Bipartisanship is the solution to solving fundamental issues and improving the quality of life across the state, Gov. Phil Murphy said Thursday during his keynote address at the New Jersey State League of Municipalities convention.

"We're in politics regardless of party because we are, by our nature, optimists, or optimistic, about the future," Murphy told an audience of about 100 people inside the Crown Ballroom at the Sheraton Atlantic City Convention Center Hotel.

The league holds a yearly conference at the Atlantic City Convention Center as a networking and educational opportunity for elected officials and municipal employees throughout the Garden State.

Murphy, who spoke for about 20 minutes, reminded the luncheon's attendees that they must cross party lines and formulate bipartisan solutions to fundamental issues across the state.

"There are no Democratic or Republican natural disasters to clean up," Murphy said. "When it comes down to it, only those who watch elections closely really care about whether you have an R or a D attached to your name. The broad majority of New Jersey only cares if it's going to improve their quality of life."

Murphy's words come while he said high property taxes, fiscal responsibilities and public safety continue to challenge New Jersey families.

While inflation dropped to 7.7% last month, many are reeling from higher costs at grocery stores, gasoline pumps and to their energy bills.

Murphy assured the league that his administration and the state Legislature are committed to staving off the effects of a softening economy and higher prices.

After broader statements, Murphy homed in on policy changes he expects to be ready for New Jerseyans in the coming months, hailing progress by his administration from putting money into the state pension system to three consecutive credit rating upgrades.

Murphy said a priority for so many has been property tax relief, which the state government is making available through the ANCHOR rebate program. State residents have until Dec. 30 to apply for relief, which is expected to be dispersed in spring 2023.

Murphy said lawmakers are working with the state Treasury to delay the application deadline into early 2023.

The move would cut the average state property tax bill by 16%, including for renters, for nearly 2.2 million households, or roughly 5.5 million residents, Murphy said.

Republicans balked at ANCHOR when it was unveiled in July, saying their proposal would have doubled the relief for New Jersey's taxpayers.

Murphy didn't specify when the deadline's extension could be announced but said it's a priority before the year ends.

"I don't want any New Jersey family making under $250,000 to miss out on their ability to get their direct property tax relief," Murphy said.

Murphy also said his administration is committed to helping small businesses, particularly restaurants without liquor licenses, struggling even after COVID-19 lockdowns and capacity limits were removed.

Murphy advocated for changes to policies affecting wineries and breweries, giving them room to grow and help stabilize community-based economies.

"If the pandemic is said to have changed the way we do business, then we have to acknowledge that the pandemic must also lead us to change some of the laws that govern our businesses that were the most impacted, to ensure both their future growth and your state's economic growth," Murphy said.