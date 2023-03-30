A New Jersey state trooper has been put on administrative leave while his employers during an internal review while his employers investigate whether a tattoo on his neck is associated with Neo-Nazi white supremacy groups.

Concerns about a tattoo around the neck of Jason Dare, 46, arose after a photo of him was shared online when he disappeared from a medical facility in Pennsylvania on March 19.

Dare, a Cumberland County man, was eventually located, but the photograph used during the search for him has raised questions. The neck tattoo contains the words "Blood and Honor."

The phrase has been used by North American skinheads, neo-Nazis and other groups, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center, which tracks hate activity.

State Police Superintendent Col. Pat Callahan issued a statement about the internal investigation, which was provided to The Press by Sgt. Philip Curry on Thursday.

"I understand the importance of transparency and trust between law enforcement and the community, which is why we have enlisted the assistance of our law enforcement partners to conduct a thorough investigation," Callahan said.

Callahan said "there is no room for hate, prejudicial rhetoric, or divisive behavior in our organization, an organization that was built on our core values of honor, duty and fidelity."

"We live and work in a very diverse state and our law enforcement community should reflect that, as well," Callahan said. "We want the communities we serve to be our partners, and I stand united with them as well as the troopers and other law enforcement professionals who work tirelessly to dedicate themselves to strengthening these relationships."

Dare has been a trooper since 2004. As of Dec. 31, 2022, his salary is $103,306, according to state pension records.

Dare was found several days after he left the medical facility. New Jersey State Police did not reveal at the time why he was at the facility, but during the search they had described him as being an "endangered person."