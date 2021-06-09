 Skip to main content
New Jersey Motorsports Park to hold fifth annual Food Truck Festival on Saturday
New Jersey Motorsports Park to hold fifth annual Food Truck Festival on Saturday

NJMP GARAGES

New Jersey Motorsport Park Chief Operating Officer/General Manager Brad Scott stands in front of the second Exotic Car Garages built at the park in Millville in 2015.

 Dave Griffin, For The Press

MILLVILLE — New Jersey Motorsports Park will host its fifth annual Food Truck Festival from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday.

Attendees can expect food trucks selling a variety of cuisine, plus drinks, vendors, live music and more. Admission is free.

Seating will be available outdoors for guests. The Finish Line Pub will serve cocktails, wine and beer.

Megan Knight, who appeared on Season 18 of "American Idol," will perform. 

The festival will run following the 24 Hours of Lemons race that's set to begin at 9 a.m. and run until about 5 p.m. on Thunderbolt Raceway at NJMP.

Tickets for the race can be purchased at njmp.com or at the gate for $30. For information on participating in the festival as a food truck or vendor, email info@njmp.com.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7210

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Sports Reporter/copy editor

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

