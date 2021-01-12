New Jersey man runs length of state, finishes in Cape May

“I thought, ‘Oh he’s really doing this, we’re doing this,’” said Ashlee, 32. “I have seen him do so many things that nothing surprises me anymore. I never had any doubt that he could do it.”

Ashlee acts as his unofficial manager, making sure “he doesn’t mess it all up for himself.”

While Crosby was running, she took care of everything behind the scenes, from driving alongside him to sharing his location on social media to making sure he ate enough.

“We support his running,” she said. “It’s something that he loves to do. It’s not just a hobby for him, it’s part of the fabric of who he is. If he wants to do whatever adventure he wants to go on, then let’s do it.”

New Jersey may not be Crosby’s only running adventure.

There’s a four-desert run he plans to accomplish — the Sahara, the Atacama in Chile, the Gobi in Asia and the desert in Antarctica.

“That’s the next frontier for me,” he said. “I’m looking to do some events like that where I can pull from deep within this quality I know has been there all along.”

Ashlee said running the four deserts may be a little insane, even for him.

“That one is crazy. I don’t know about that,” she said. “If he goes for it, he goes for it and he’ll make it happen.”

