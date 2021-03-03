LISTEN NOW: New Jersey man charged in Capitol riot: 'I don't know what made me do it.'

In the days that followed, Rahm remained active on Facebook, writing posts and comments detailing his involvement in the riot. Three Facebook friends took screenshots of this activity and submitted them to law enforcement before he could delete the posts. This resulted in the raid of the Atlantic City home, in which his ex-wife and their two children live. Rahm said he hasn’t lived in the home in 15 years.

He also said he’s no longer on Facebook.

“I’m not ashamed of being a Trump supporter, but I am ashamed of going into the Capitol, and I’m ashamed that it has done this to my ex-wife and kids. She’s devastated.”

Rahm said the deed to his ex-wife’s home in Atlantic City is still in his name, which is why it was targeted. According to him, it was raided about 5 a.m. shortly after he was identified, a fact he knew nothing of until he was informed by law enforcement while in custody for around six hours.

Since then, his Philadelphia business of 30 years has seen many of its clients disappear. Rahm said he’s essentially become shunned in the heavily Democratic city. No longer seeing much of a future there, Rahm plans to move to Florida for some sort of fresh start. He said the court has approved the move, and he can continue court proceedings from down south.