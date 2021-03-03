LISTEN NOW: New Jersey man charged in Capitol riot: 'I don't know what made me do it.'

James Rahm knew his fate was sealed as soon as he entered the Capitol.
The 61-year-old former Atlantic City resident was in the crowd in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6 during the riot that would eventually kill five people. He said the “passion of the moment” brought him into the Capitol rotunda, but it was a decision that would have dire consequences.
“I marched in singing ‘God Bless America,’” Rahm said in a Tuesday phone interview, “and once I crossed that line over that door, I knew it was bad. I knew the FBI was coming for me.
“My stomach sank.”
Rahm, who now lives back in his hometown of Philadelphia, was indicted last month on charges of tampering with a witness, victim or informant; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. His business, Philadelphia home and Atlantic City home, where his ex-wife still lives, were all raided by federal law enforcement once he was identified in a number of since-deleted Facebook posts from his profile.
Speaking to The Press of Atlantic City about the act and the immediate aftermath, Rahm said he regrets his involvement.
“It was the passion of the moment, the heat of the moment. ... I don’t know what made me do it,” he said. “It happened, and I’m very sorry it happened. That’s our Capitol. No matter what you believe, that shouldn’t happen.”
He also denied having urinated in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office, though he wrote on Facebook that he had; Rahm now says it was only to impress a friend online.
A Press reporter who went to the Atlantic City home listed under his name was told Rahm no longer lived there. Later, Rahm called the reporter and agreed to his first interview since the charges.
Rahm said he arrived at a hotel the evening before to attend then-President Donald Trump’s rally. He planned to go about his day after the rally but noticed commotion at the Capitol and decided to investigate. Soon after, he said, he was sucked into the crowd.
He entered the Capitol about 15 minutes after being pepper sprayed while the crowd was attempting to break through a line of officers at the entrance. He pointed his phone up to the rotunda ceiling, recorded a video and promptly left when the magnitude of the situation set in, he said.
Through the chaos of it all, and even while expressing his regret, Rahm said authorities share some responsibility, too.
“It was just too easy,” Rahm said of being able to just enter the Capitol. “I feel that we were let in. Police handed out bottles of water inside. I don’t know what’s going on here. It was un-American to go in the Capitol, and it was also un-American to be let in the Capitol.”
In the days that followed, Rahm remained active on Facebook, writing posts and comments detailing his involvement in the riot. Three Facebook friends took screenshots of this activity and submitted them to law enforcement before he could delete the posts. This resulted in the raid of the Atlantic City home, in which his ex-wife and their two children live. Rahm said he hasn’t lived in the home in 15 years.
He also said he’s no longer on Facebook.
“I’m not ashamed of being a Trump supporter, but I am ashamed of going into the Capitol, and I’m ashamed that it has done this to my ex-wife and kids. She’s devastated.”
Rahm said the deed to his ex-wife’s home in Atlantic City is still in his name, which is why it was targeted. According to him, it was raided about 5 a.m. shortly after he was identified, a fact he knew nothing of until he was informed by law enforcement while in custody for around six hours.
Since then, his Philadelphia business of 30 years has seen many of its clients disappear. Rahm said he’s essentially become shunned in the heavily Democratic city. No longer seeing much of a future there, Rahm plans to move to Florida for some sort of fresh start. He said the court has approved the move, and he can continue court proceedings from down south.
“I already have a deposit on some acreage in Volusia County,” Rahm said. “As soon as I get done with the FBI, I’m out.”
According to court documents, Rahm is scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia before Magistrate Judge Zia M. Faruqui at 1 p.m. March 24.
