New Jersey man attempting to run length of state, ending Sunday in Cape May

Cole Crosby is attempting to make state history.
According to a report on NJ.com, the 32-year-old from South Brunswick, Middlesex County, will try to run the entire, 190+ mile length of New Jersey this weekend in just 40 hours.
Crosby started at 1:58 a.m. Saturday at High Point Monument on the border of Wantage Township and Montague Township, Sussex County, and plans to finish at the Cape May Lighthouse by 6 p.m. Sunday.
As of 3:30 p.m., he was on Belle-Mead Blawenburg Road in Belle Mead, Somerset County, according to the tracking program Strava.
Supporters can follow his run on Strava.
