New Jersey logs biggest one-day COVID-19 case total since pandemic's start

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 9,711
New deaths: 28
Total number of positive cases: 1,186,847
Total number of deaths: 25,948
Total vaccine doses administered: 12,855,943
Rate of transmission: 1.26
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 35,736 cases, 761 deaths, 347,201 doses administered
Cape May: 7,268 cases, 206 deaths, 125,920 doses administered
Cumberland: 20,637 cases, 467 deaths, 166,998 doses administered
Ocean: 93,980 cases, 2,285 deaths, 657,778 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Dec. 22
Source: N.J. Department of Health
