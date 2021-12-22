 Skip to main content
New Jersey logs biggest one-day COVID-19 case total since pandemic's start
Veuer’s Elizabeth Keatinge tells us what you need to know about the at-home Covid tests.

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:

New positive cases: 9,711

New deaths: 28

Total number of positive cases: 1,186,847

Total number of deaths: 25,948

Total vaccine doses administered: 12,855,943

Rate of transmission: 1.26

CASES BY COUNTY

Atlantic: 35,736 cases, 761 deaths, 347,201 doses administered

Cape May: 7,268 cases, 206 deaths, 125,920 doses administered

Cumberland: 20,637 cases, 467 deaths, 166,998 doses administered

Ocean: 93,980 cases, 2,285 deaths, 657,778 doses administered

Figures are as of 1 p.m. Dec. 22

Source: N.J. Department of Health

