New Jersey logs 15,000+ new COVID-19 cases for second daily record in a row, first over five digits

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 15,482
New deaths: 33
Total number of positive cases: 1,202,290
Total number of deaths: 25,980
Total vaccine doses administered: 12,882,449
Rate of transmission: 1.26
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 35,974 cases, 763 deaths, 347,648 doses administered
Cape May: 7,327 cases, 206 deaths, 126,067 doses administered
Cumberland: 20,787 cases, 470 deaths, 167,153 doses administered
Ocean: 94,649 cases, 2,289 deaths, 658,716 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Dec. 23
Source: N.J. Department of Health
