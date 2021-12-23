 Skip to main content
New Jersey logs 15,000+ new COVID-19 cases for second daily record in a row, first over five digits
New Jersey logs 15,000+ new COVID-19 cases for second daily record in a row, first over five digits

Omicron took over America mid holiday season, the variant is now the dominant strain of the coronavirus in the U.S. Should you travel? Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:

New positive cases: 15,482

New deaths: 33

Total number of positive cases: 1,202,290

Total number of deaths: 25,980

Total vaccine doses administered: 12,882,449

Rate of transmission: 1.26

CASES BY COUNTY

Atlantic: 35,974 cases, 763 deaths, 347,648 doses administered

Cape May: 7,327 cases, 206 deaths, 126,067 doses administered

Cumberland: 20,787 cases, 470 deaths, 167,153 doses administered

Ocean: 94,649 cases, 2,289 deaths, 658,716 doses administered

Figures are as of 1 p.m. Dec. 23

Source: N.J. Department of Health

Andrew Lloyd Webber temporarily closes Cinderella musical amid Covid-19 spike

