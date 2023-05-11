TRENTON — State lawmakers are planning to hold what they're calling a "science-based" hearing on marine mammal deaths.
The Assembly Science, Innovation and Technology Committee will hold the meeting at 10 a.m. on Thursday, the Assembly Democrats said in a news release.
Throughout the hearing, the committee will hear testimony from scientific experts on marine mammal deaths, helping both lawmakers and the public better understand the trend of whale and dolphin deaths over the past several months, the Assembly Democrats said.
The Committee is made of seven lawmakers, four Democrats and three Republicans.
Both government and academic subjects are planning to participate. The group will include figures who have studied an increase in marine mammal deaths since 2016, when the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration deemed it an "Unusual Mortality Event" on the East Coast.
The meeting will be held amid marine mammal activists and Republican lawmakers calling for the government to halt offshore wind development.
Since December, over two dozen whales have washed ashore dead along the Jersey Shore.
