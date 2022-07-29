New Jersey launches naloxone distribution system

To help save lives across the state, New Jersey is rolling out a new naloxone distribution program accessible to registered, eligible agencies, Gov. Phil Murphy's office said Thursday.

“With nearly 3,000 New Jerseyans lost to overdoses each year, my administration understands the critical importance of promoting harm-reduction measures that can save the lives of countless residents struggling with substance use disorder,” Murphy said in a statement Wednesday. “This distribution program is another way we are working to increase access to naloxone, so that it will be on-hand whenever and wherever it is needed."

The new program is a collaboration among the state Department of Human Services, Department of Health and Attorney General's Office.

Eligible agencies, including police departments, first responders and certain community organizations, will now have access to doses of the overdose-reversing drug through a new website. On-demand shipments can be sent directly to the entity requesting them, Murphy's office said.

Other entities capable of using the new feature include mobile outreach providers, harm reduction agencies and libraries, Murphy's office said.

The new initiative is made to help prevent shipment delays and maximize the drug's effectiveness by sustaining shelf life, supporting a state law that revises and expands eligibility for who can administer counteracting overdose drugs, Murphy's office said.

Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli called the new online portal vital to rapid invention in overdose reversal.

Interested parties can register online through a DHS webpage, where they can log in once their application is approved.

“This program builds on existing efforts to get naloxone into as many hands as possible," DHS Commissioner Sarah Adelman said. "Reducing barriers for first responders and community organizations to obtain naloxone will help ensure this life-saving antidote will be available when it is needed most."