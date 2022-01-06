New Jersey joins states calling on National Guard as COVID-19 surges

TRENTON — Governor Phil Murphy late Thursday afternoon said he's deploying members of the New Jersey National Guard to long-term care facilities as they continue being plagued with an increase in coronavirus infections.

The decision is an extension of the Joint Task Force COVID Guardian that was first initiated as a response at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a news release.

"Time and time again, the New Jersey National Guard has stepped up to the plate throughout this pandemic," Murphy said in a statement.

The National Guard beginning Monday will help bolster staff levels at long-term care facilities experiencing diminishing staff due to confirmed infections among workers as the omicron variant continues to overrun business and reduce hopes of the pandemic's end in the near future.