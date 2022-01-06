New Jersey joins states calling on National Guard as COVID-19 surges

TRENTON — Governor Phil Murphy late Thursday afternoon said he's deploying members of the New Jersey National Guard to long-term care facilities as they continue being plagued with an increase in coronavirus infections.
The decision is an extension of the Joint Task Force COVID Guardian that was first initiated as a response at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a news release.
"Time and time again, the New Jersey National Guard has stepped up to the plate throughout this pandemic," Murphy said in a statement.
The National Guard beginning Monday will help bolster staff levels at long-term care facilities experiencing diminishing staff due to confirmed infections among workers as the omicron variant continues to overrun business and reduce hopes of the pandemic's end in the near future.
The governor will send 150 troops from the National Guard to over a dozen facilities. They'll have various tasks from serving as personal aides to preparing meals. They'll also be asked to perform coronavirus testing for staff, residents and visitors, according to the release.
"COVID-19 is still a threat to our New Jersey communities, Department of Military and Veterans Affairs Commissioner Brig. Gen. Lisa Hou, D.O., said in a statement Thursday. "The soldiers and airmen of the New Jersey National Guard are working hard every day to protect public health."
New Jersey isn't the only state calling National Guard troopers for help as the world continues to see a higher demand in testing and hospitalizations not seen since the pandemic's infancy stages, with the omicron variant spoiling efforts to overcome the disease.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine directed over 2,000 National Guard troopers to hospitals overrun with COVID patients and staffing woes. The troops are assigned several duties similar to those in New Jersey.
DeWine and his wife, Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine, Thursday met with National Guard members erecting mobile clinics in efforts to relieve hospitals.
Ohio officials said Thursday that several counties elected to postpone elective surgeries requiring an overnight stay through Jan. 21.
Near New Jersey, Republican Gov. Larry Hogan earlier this week mobilized 1,000 members of the Maryland National Guard while declaring a 30-day state of emergency because of a swarm of coronavirus infections.
Hogan announced the deployment on a day when Maryland hit 3,057 hospitalizations for COVID-19 — a record high in the state - an increase of more than 500% in the last seven weeks. The governor said projections show that hospitalizations for virus cases could reach more than 5,000, as of his statements Tuesday.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
