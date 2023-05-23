The state Attorney General’s Office is using the approach of summer to remind local law enforcement about New Jersey’s laws regarding the use of all-terrain vehicles on public roads and protected lands.

Attorney General Matthew Platkin on Monday said his office has published guidance clarifying state law that both prohibits and permits the vehicles’ usage.

Monday’s guidance was published as local towns crack down on illegal uses of the vehicles. Several towns, including Absecon, Pleasantville and Hamilton Township, have acted to prevent the vehicles from being used unlawfully on public land or roads.

Riders who violate state law could face fines, and their off-road vehicles could be confiscated and potentially auctioned, the Attorney General’s Office said.

“The misuse of these vehicles on roadways poses a significant threat to the safety of the driving public and pedestrians, while their unlawful use on public lands endangers the natural landscape and natural resources,” Platkin said in a statement. “The improper use of these vehicles in open spaces where they don’t belong has damaged important habitats, disturbed wildlife, destroyed plants, and disrupted the public’s quiet enjoyment of natural areas meant for use by all.”

The Attorney General’s Office said it was taking additional steps to aid police, apprising them of actions against drivers who misuse the vehicles and available tools to assist enforcement.

The 10-page guidance authored by Pearl Minato, director of the state Division of Criminal Justice, explains the difference between off-road vehicles and ATVs, explaining when each is considered legal to use.

Both types of vehicles can be used lawfully in New Jersey under conditions similar to cars, in that they are registered and operated by a driver carrying liability insurance. They also must have headlights, taillights, brakes, reflectors and a muffler, the guidance said.

No one under 18 is permitted to drive them.

Generally, both types of vehicles are prohibited from wildlife management areas.

“No person shall operate motor vehicles, including conveyances, commonly known as off-road vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, dog sleds, dog carts or trail bikes, on State Wildlife Management Areas at any time without first obtaining a written permit or other authorization from the Division,” the guidance said.

Under state law, snowmobiles, ATVs and dirt bikes are banned from use on public streets, while counties and municipalities may have comparable rules limiting their use on public roads.