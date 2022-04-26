New Jersey hospitals drive $62 billion in state economic activity

New Jersey hospitals contributed $27.8 billion to the state in direct economic activity in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, up $1.7 billion over 2019, according to the New Jersey Hospital Association.

When the ripple effect of hospital spending is taken into account, hospitals contributed $62 billion in support for other industries and job and business growth in the state, according to the association's annual Economic Impact Report released Tuesday.

“New Jersey’s hospitals have made their mark throughout the pandemic by saving more than 105,000 lives among seriously ill patients hospitalized with COVID-19," said NJHA President and CEO Cathy Bennett. "While the value of a life saved is immeasurable, we can quantify the economic impact of hospitals that touch our lives every day.”

Hospitals paid more than $10 billion in employee salaries, and the earnings generated more than $500 million in state income taxes, the association said in a Tuesday press release. Hospitals also paid almost $176 million in state taxes and assessments.

In Atlantic County the total economic impact was $891 million, according to the report, with 3,605 full-time equivalent jobs and a payroll of $300.1 million. Hospital employees there paid $16.6 million in state income taxes.

Uninsured patients sought care at Atlantic County hospitals on 32,774 occasions, the report said. In 2019, hospitals in the county spent $23 million on charity care and in 2022 are set to receive $14.5 million in charity care subsidies.

The most recent report from March reflects calendar year 2020 data, during the height of the first wave of COVID.

Bennett said the direct economic impact of $27.8 billion "reverberates throughout New Jersey to support other businesses, income and jobs — creating a multiplier effect of $62 billion in economic support across sectors and communities.”

The report is based on 2020 cost reports filed with the N.J. Department of Health from 71 acute care hospitals across the state, along with other publicly available data sources.

It uses multipliers developed by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis’ Regional Input–Output Modeling System, the association said. Under the system, each hospital job produces 2.3 jobs in the overall economy, and each dollar spent by a hospital results in a total of $2.24 in overall economic output.

Other key findings include:

• New Jersey hospitals provide nearly 119,000 full-time equivalent jobs and total direct employment of over 154,000 full- and part-time employees. The multiplier impact of that hospital employment is more than 355,000 total jobs statewide.

• Nurses have the largest share of the jobs, with 33,576 full-time equivalents. Dietary, housekeeping and maintenance staff represent the next largest group, with 10,321 full-time equivalents.

• New Jersey hospitals purchased $3.9 billion in goods and services from other businesses. About $1.8 billion of those purchases were pharmaceutical drugs, the largest single item among hospitals’ purchased services. Contracted labor was the next largest at $1.7 billion.

• Hospitals delivered $671 million in charity care services to the state’s working poor and other uninsured residents.

The full report, along with details by hospital, county, legislative district and other breakdowns, can be found at https://www.njha.com/resources/economic-impact-report/.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post 609-841-2895 mpost@pressofac.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.