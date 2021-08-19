 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New Jersey Hospital Association limits South Jersey hospitals to one visitor again
0 comments
top story

New Jersey Hospital Association limits South Jersey hospitals to one visitor again

{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel breaking New Jersey icon.jpg

Hospitals in the quake-devastated northern Les Cayes region of Haiti were overflowing with people needing treatment on Wednesday, with beds on corridors and tents being set up outside the crumbling buildings to cater for the number of patients. This edit contains graphic content. Olivia Chan reports.

The New Jersey Hospital Association on Thursday updated its hospital visitation restrictions for southern New Jersey.

The southeast and southwest regions of the state are now at a level yellow in the association's color-coded guidelines, which means hospitalized patients may receive just one visitor at a time, with precautions such as masks and symptom screenings required.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The southeast region includes hospitals in Atlantic, Cape May, Monmouth and Ocean counties, and the southwest region includes hospitals in Cumberland, Salem, Gloucester, Camden and Burlington counties.

Visitors will not be allowed for COVID-19 patients or those who are immunocompromised, except under certain circumstances approved by the care team. Those circumstances include care being provided to pediatric patients or patients with an intellectual, developmental or other cognitive disability.

The color codes are reassessed weekly based on COVID levels in the community and hospital capacity. Until this month, all four of the state's regions had been in level green, which generally allows two visitors at a time, since mid-May.

“The added visitation precautions are triggered by the rise in COVID cases and hospitalizations across New Jersey, attributable to the highly contagious delta variant and individuals who are not yet vaccinated,” NJHA President and CEO Cathy Bennett said in a news release.

From mid-July to mid-August, state data showed a seven-day average increase of 271.6% in new cases and 168.5% in hospitalizations, according to the NJHA. According to the state Department of Health, the delta variant accounts for 96% of cases.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Miami PD hold swearing-in ceremony for 5-year-old battling cancer

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News