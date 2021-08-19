New Jersey Hospital Association limits South Jersey hospitals to one visitor again

The New Jersey Hospital Association on Thursday updated its hospital visitation restrictions for southern New Jersey.
The southeast and southwest regions of the state are now at a level yellow in the association's color-coded guidelines, which means hospitalized patients may receive just one visitor at a time, with precautions such as masks and symptom screenings required.
The southeast region includes hospitals in Atlantic, Cape May, Monmouth and Ocean counties, and the southwest region includes hospitals in Cumberland, Salem, Gloucester, Camden and Burlington counties.
Visitors will not be allowed for COVID-19 patients or those who are immunocompromised, except under certain circumstances approved by the care team. Those circumstances include care being provided to pediatric patients or patients with an intellectual, developmental or other cognitive disability.
The color codes are reassessed weekly based on COVID levels in the community and hospital capacity. Until this month, all four of the state's regions had been in level green, which generally allows two visitors at a time, since mid-May.
“The added visitation precautions are triggered by the rise in COVID cases and hospitalizations across New Jersey, attributable to the highly contagious delta variant and individuals who are not yet vaccinated,” NJHA President and CEO Cathy Bennett said in a news release.
From mid-July to mid-August, state data showed a seven-day average increase of 271.6% in new cases and 168.5% in hospitalizations, according to the NJHA. According to the state Department of Health, the delta variant accounts for 96% of cases.
