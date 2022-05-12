New Jersey hits more than 4,500 new COVID cases in a day for first time since late January

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 4,551
New deaths: 12
Total number of positive cases: 1,984,015
Total number of deaths: 30,477
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,968,249
Rate of transmission: 1.22
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 56,149 cases, 929 deaths, 376,891 doses administered
Cape May: 11,075 cases, 255 deaths, 133,285 doses administered
Cumberland: 33,375 cases, 563 deaths, 184,447 doses administered
Ocean: 139,480 cases, 2,794 deaths, 698,625 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. May 12.
Source: N.J. Department of Health
