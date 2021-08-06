New Jersey has had more tornado warnings through July than in any full year on record

The five tornadoes reported July 29 in New Jersey is likely the second highest number of single-day tornadoes the state has seen since accurate records began.

The combination of twisters and additional severe weather experienced earlier in the year is quickly making 2021 one of the most, if not the most, extreme weather-wise in recent memory.

Much of the severe weather seen in 2021 can be explained by two factors: Tropical Storm Elsa in early July and the semi-permanent northwest wind in the mid to upper levels of the atmosphere. With the flow coming from Canada, New Jersey has been in a trough of lower pressure aloft for much of the spring and summer. That has kept Atlantic City International Airport from experiencing a high temperature over 95 degrees so far, but also has kept stormy weather around.

The National Weather Service offices in Mount Holly and Upton, New York, both of which cover the Garden State, confirmed the following tornadoes from July 29: Barnegat to the High Bar Harbor section of Long Beach Township, Woodland to Barnegat Township, Ewing Township in Mercer County (starting in New Hope, Pennsylvania), Windsor Township in Mercer County and Verona in Essex County.