New Jersey has had more tornado warnings through July than in any full year on record
New Jersey has had more tornado warnings through July than in any full year on record

Pair of tornadoes rip through Ocean County

Aerial footage shows damaged homes in the High Bar Harbor section of Long Beach Township.

 Ocean County Sheriff's Department / Provided

The five tornadoes reported July 29 in New Jersey is likely the second highest number of single-day tornadoes the state has seen since accurate records began.

The combination of twisters and additional severe weather experienced earlier in the year is quickly making 2021 one of the most, if not the most, extreme weather-wise in recent memory. 

Tornado Outbreak Image 1.png

Much of the severe weather seen in 2021 can be explained by two factors: Tropical Storm Elsa in early July and the semi-permanent northwest wind in the mid to upper levels of the atmosphere. With the flow coming from Canada, New Jersey has been in a trough of lower pressure aloft for much of the spring and summer. That has kept Atlantic City International Airport from experiencing a high temperature over 95 degrees so far, but also has kept stormy weather around. 

The National Weather Service offices in Mount Holly and Upton, New York, both of which cover the Garden State, confirmed the following tornadoes from July 29: Barnegat to the High Bar Harbor section of Long Beach Township, Woodland to Barnegat Township, Ewing Township in Mercer County (starting in New Hope, Pennsylvania), Windsor Township in Mercer County and Verona in Essex County.

Woodland to Barnegat Tornado.jpg
HGH Tornado Path 2.jpg

The Barnegat to High Bar Harbor tornado and the tornado that crossed from Pennsylvania into Ewing both had maximum gusts of 120 mph, classified as a two on the Enhanced Fujita (EF) scale for rating tornado intensity. 

National Weather Service EF Scale

Historical tornado databases in New Jersey, and the world, are inconsistent the farther back in time you go. The Office of the New Jersey State Climatologist at Rutgers University said 1950 is the earliest year with accurate records. 

However, the five tornadoes July 29 would rank as the second largest one-day count, according to Anthony Masiello, a New Jersey-based meteorologist. 

The biggest New Jersey tornado outbreak on history belongs to Nov. 16, 1989, when seven twisters spun through the state, making it look more like the Tornado Alley states of Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas. 

Overall throughout the United States, it's been a fairly quiet year for tornadoes. This year ranks below the 25th percentile for confirmed tornadoes, according to the Storm Prediction Center, a government agency in Norman, Oklahoma. In New Jersey, which has averaged two each year between 1995 and 2019, it's been a much different story.

Adding the tornadoes in Little Egg Harbor and Woodbine earlier in July, eight have been seen in New Jersey in 2021. That is tied for the fourth most tornadoes in a year since 1950, according to a new website launched by the Office of the New Jersey State Climatologist. The first-place mark remains a staggering 19 in 1989. In second place is just two years ago in 2019, when 10 spun through.

The advent of smartphones, radar and a greater population doesn't fully explain the uptick in tornadic activity in recent years. 

"We've had pretty good reporting during that time (since 1950). ... According to annual accounts, the most active time of tornadic activity was 1987 through 1990, so it wasn't in the last decade or two. So I'm relatively confident that these records are consistent during that 70-some-odd-year period," state climatologist Dave Robinson said. 

It's been a busy year not only for the weather but for the weather service. As of Wednesday, the NWS offices in Mount Holly and Upton issued 23 tornado warnings in the state, taking the top spot for the most in a year since Iowa Environmental Mesonet records started in 1986. This is more than forecast by offices more commonly associated with tornadoes, such as Tulsa, Oklahoma; Des Monies, Iowa; and Wichita, Kansas. Plus, there are still four months of the year left to go. This year also has seen the fourth most severe thunderstorm warnings issued for New Jersey as of Aug. 4 as well, and has plenty of time to break the 2019 record. 

Tor Warning.png

The 12 tornado warnings in New Jersey Thursday was enough to already put 2021 in the top spot for the highest number of tornado warnings issued since records started in 1986. 

While a ridge of high pressure will build in next week, bringing inland 90s and sticky air, the general pattern through August is to keep the northwest flow, and stormier weather, around. That could mean more severe thunderstorms, or even more tornadoes. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
