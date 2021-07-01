New Jersey had 35 days of unsafe beach water, report says

New Jersey beaches put swimmers' health at risk on at least 35 days in 2020, according to a report released Thursday.

The report, conducted by the Environment New Jersey Research & Police Center, used the U.S. Department of Environment Protection's "Beach Action Value." The value is associated with an estimated illness rate of 32 out of every 1,000, and state beaches exceeded that level 35 times last year.

Leading the state was Ocean County's 5th Avenue Bay Front in Seaside Park Borough with 14 potentially unsafe days in 2020, resulting in 12 days of beach closures. The beach was tested 30 days. Also in Ocean County, Bay Beach in Long Beach Township and Surf City Bay Beach each had four unsafe days.

Wildwood's Bennett Avenue beach led Cape May County with three days out of 18 tested, while Sea Isle City's 34th Street beach has two out of 17, respectively. The Congress beach in Cape May had two unsafe days out of 18 tested.

One Atlantic County beach made the list. Atlantic City's St. James beach registered one unsafe day out of 12 tested.