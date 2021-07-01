New Jersey had 35 days of unsafe beach water in 2020, report says

New Jersey beaches put swimmers' health at risk on at least 35 days in 2020, according to a report released Thursday.

The report, conducted by the Environment New Jersey Research & Policy Center, used the U.S. Department of Environmental Protection's "Beach Action Value." The value is associated with an estimated illness rate of 32 out of every 1,000 bathers, and state beaches exceeded that level 35 times last year, according to the report.

Leading the state was Seaside Park's Fifth Avenue bayfront with 14 potentially unsafe days in 2020, resulting in 12 days of beach closures. The beach was tested on 30 days. Also in Ocean County, bay beaches in Long Beach Township and Surf City each had four unsafe days.

Wildwood's Bennett Avenue beach led Cape May County with three unsafe days out of 18 tested, while Sea Isle City's 34th Street beach had two out of 17. The Congress Street beach in Cape May had two unsafe days out of 18 tested.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

One Atlantic County beach made the list. Atlantic City's St. James Place beach registered one unsafe day out of 12 tested.