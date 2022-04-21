New Jersey gets ready for opening day for weed sales

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Today is the day for which cannabis enthusiasts have long awaited since New Jersey voters said yes to legalization in 2020.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy announced last week that recreational marijuana sales would finally begin in New Jersey for those 21 and older on April 21.

The first sales will take place at spots where medical marijuana is already offered, including at The Botanist tat 100 Century Drive in Egg Harbor Township and The Cannabis/Columbia Care at 1062 North Delsea Drive in Vineland.

In all, 13 locations are set to be open for recreational weed sales today statewide, under licenses approved this month by the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission. The commission has also approved multiple licenses for new cannabis cultivation and manufacturing sites, and is reviewing applications for dispensary licenses.

Before approving the expanded licenses for the medical marijuana dispensaries, the Cannabis Regulatory Commission required assurances that there would be enough supply to ensure that patients had no risk of shortages on the medical side, and that they will not be stuck in line behind recreational customers.

At the Columbia Care location, the plan is to open for recreational customers at 5 p.m. Thursday, even though other sites will open at 10 a.m. Cannabis strains with names like “Hot Rod” and “Birthday Cake” will be available.

With 13 locations for a state that’s home to more than nine million people, customers should expect a wait.

“The dispensaries have assured us that they are ready to meet the demand without disrupting patient access, and with minimal impact on the surrounding communities, but patience will be key to a good opening day,” said Jeff Brown, executive director of the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission.

While many are approaching the opening of a new market as a cause for celebration, many have their doubts.

Among them is Katie Faldetta, the executive director of Cape Assist in Wildwood, which specializes in drug and alcohol education and counseling services. She accepts that marijuana is now legal in New Jersey, and even had some praise for how the state has handled the process, but she also has concerns, especially when it comes to juveniles.

“I think that’s the biggest concern,” she said Wednesday. “As we see availability expand in a community, we see more access to its use for young people.”

Studies have shown marijuana can have an impact on developing brains, which may mean that juvenile use could have long-term consequences.

“Kiddos should not be using marijuana, up until the time that their brains are fully formed,” Faldetta said. “Parents who decide to use marijuana should start thinking about how to have that conversation with their kids.”

Sales will be only for those 21 an older, but no one whose parents had a liquor cabinet when they were in high school expects that to be foolproof.

There are also reasons to believe some will continue to buy their weed from the same guy they always did. Sources familiar with illicit sales say an eighth of an ounce will sell for $25 to $40, depending on the strain, while in the dispensaries, it can cost up to $60 for 3.5 grams, a roughly equivalent amount.

Additional South Jersey sites include The Botanist at 2090 Black Horse Pike in Williamstown, The Cannabist/Columbia Care at 1692 Clements Bridge Road in Deptford, and Curaleaf locations at 640 Creek Road in Bellmawr and 4237 Route 130 South in Edgewater Park.

