New Jersey gets ready for opening day for weed sales

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Today is the day for which cannabis enthusiasts have long awaited since New Jersey voters said yes to legalization in 2020.
Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy announced last week that recreational marijuana sales would finally begin in New Jersey for those 21 and older on April 21.
The first sales will take place at spots where medical marijuana is already offered, including at The Botanist tat 100 Century Drive in Egg Harbor Township and The Cannabis/Columbia Care at 1062 North Delsea Drive in Vineland.
In all, 13 locations are set to be open for recreational weed sales today statewide, under licenses approved this month by the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission. The commission has also approved multiple licenses for new cannabis cultivation and manufacturing sites, and is reviewing applications for dispensary licenses.
Before approving the expanded licenses for the medical marijuana dispensaries, the Cannabis Regulatory Commission required assurances that there would be enough supply to ensure that patients had no risk of shortages on the medical side, and that they will not be stuck in line behind recreational customers.
At the Columbia Care location, the plan is to open for recreational customers at 5 p.m. Thursday, even though other sites will open at 10 a.m. Cannabis strains with names like “Hot Rod” and “Birthday Cake” will be available.
With 13 locations for a state that’s home to more than nine million people, customers should expect a wait.
“The dispensaries have assured us that they are ready to meet the demand without disrupting patient access, and with minimal impact on the surrounding communities, but patience will be key to a good opening day,” said Jeff Brown, executive director of the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission.
While many are approaching the opening of a new market as a cause for celebration, many have their doubts.
Among them is Katie Faldetta, the executive director of Cape Assist in Wildwood, which specializes in drug and alcohol education and counseling services. She accepts that marijuana is now legal in New Jersey, and even had some praise for how the state has handled the process, but she also has concerns, especially when it comes to juveniles.
“I think that’s the biggest concern,” she said Wednesday. “As we see availability expand in a community, we see more access to its use for young people.”
Studies have shown marijuana can have an impact on developing brains, which may mean that juvenile use could have long-term consequences.
“Kiddos should not be using marijuana, up until the time that their brains are fully formed,” Faldetta said. “Parents who decide to use marijuana should start thinking about how to have that conversation with their kids.”
Sales will be only for those 21 an older, but no one whose parents had a liquor cabinet when they were in high school expects that to be foolproof.
There are also reasons to believe some will continue to buy their weed from the same guy they always did. Sources familiar with illicit sales say an eighth of an ounce will sell for $25 to $40, depending on the strain, while in the dispensaries, it can cost up to $60 for 3.5 grams, a roughly equivalent amount.
Additional South Jersey sites include The Botanist at 2090 Black Horse Pike in Williamstown, The Cannabist/Columbia Care at 1692 Clements Bridge Road in Deptford, and Curaleaf locations at 640 Creek Road in Bellmawr and 4237 Route 130 South in Edgewater Park.
What to know about the first day of recreational cannabis sales?
LOCATIONS TO PURCHASE RECREATIONAL CANNABIS IN NEW JERSEY
- Verano, under the Zen Leaf banner, at its locations in Elizabeth and Lawrence
- Acreage, at The Botanist Williamstown and The Botanist Egg Harbor Township.
- Ascend in Rochelle Park
- RISE Bloomfield
- RISE Paterson
- Curaleaf in Bellmawr and Edgewater Park
- Apothecarium in Phillipsburg
Information from NJ.com
IMPACT
There are about 130,000 medical marijuana patients in the state, with an roughly estimated 800,000 potential recreational consumers, and fewer than 800,000 estimated “tourism” consumers, according to the state Cannabis Regulatory Commission.
HISTORY OF LEGALIZED CANNABIS IN NEW JERSEY
On Nov. 3, 2020, voters approved a question that would clear the way for recreational cannabis in New Jersey by a 2-to-1 margin.
On Dec. 17, 2020 the state legislature approved a bill setting up a recreational marketplace.
On April 14, Gov. Phil Murphy announced that recreational cannabis sales would start on April 21.
IN WHAT STATES IS RECREATIONAL CANNABIS LEGAL
New Jersey and 17 others states, along with the District of Columbia, have legalized recreational marijuana.
The states include:
- Connecticut: Legalized in 2021
- New Mexico: Legalized in 2021
- New York: Legalized in 2021
- Virginia: Legalized in 2021
- Arizona: Legalized in 2020
- Montana: Legalized in 2020
- New Jersey: Legalized in 2020
- Vermont: Legalized in 2020
- Illinois: Legalized in 2019
- Michigan: Legalized in 2018
- California: Legalized in 2016
- Maine: Legalized in 2016
- Massachusetts: Legalized in 2016
- Nevada: Legalized in 2016
- District of Columbia: Legalized in 2014
- Alaska: Legalized 2014
- Oregon: Legalized in 2014
- Colorado: Legalized in 2012
- Washington: Legalized in 2012
Here are the states that allow medical marijuana only:
- Mississippi - Legalized 2022
- Alabama- Legalized 2021
- South Dakota - Legalized 2020
- Missouri - Legalized 2018
- Oklahoma - Legalized 2018
- Utah - Legalized 2018
- Iowa - Legalized 2017
- West Virginia - Legalized 2017
- Arkansas - Legalized 2016
- Florida - Legalized 2016
- North Dakota - Legalized 2016
- Ohio - Legalized 2016
- Pennsylvania - Legalized 2016
- Georgia- Legalized 2015
- Louisiana - Legalized 2015
- Minnesota - Legalized 2014
- Maryland- Legalized 2013
- New Hampshire - Legalized 2013
- Delaware - Legalized 2011
- Rhode Island- 2006
- Hawaii- Legalized 2000
